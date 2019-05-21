Longfellow Middle School students see real-world STEM impact during construction site tour

WAUWATOSA — Students from Wauwatosa’s Longfellow Middle School got to see their classroom lessons applied first-hand during a unique field trip on Tuesday, May 21.

“We came here to like look and to see the process of the construction site,” said Ellie Baudry, seventh grader.

Decked out in glasses and hard hats, the group got to tour an active construction site.

“Wow, this just got serious. That’s what it felt like,” said Nick Schlender, seventh grader.

Teachers from Longfellow Middle School got the chance to show their students that the classroom STEM stuff has real-world applications.

“We’ve been working on different things in math and things that are with the design process,” said Baudry. “So like ‘Ask, Imagine, Plan, Create, and Improve.'”

Roughly two dozens students get to see the ins and outs of erecting a new building from floor to ceiling and everything in between.

“How designs on paper really come into real life,” Schlender said.

Projects of this magnitude require architects and builders to use math, science and design to make plans a reality.

“I really thought it was cool that we could experience each of the rooms,” Baudry said.

As students walked the site, their guides — who are construction managers — discussed the thought process for building rooms.

“How it went from a blueprint to where they are now and where it’s going to go,” said Baudry.

As things wrapped up, students got to leave their own creative addition to the new building by signing their names on the ground, leaving a mark on what was sure to be an already memorable field trip.

The construction site is roughly 64,000 square feet in all. Builders tell FOX6 News it’s going to be a memory care living facility once it’s completed which should be late fall of 2019.