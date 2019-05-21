× Packers QB Aaron Rodgers weighs in on the ending of Game of Thrones

GREEN BAY — Millions of Game of Thrones fans have been weighing in on the end of the series — and not everyone is thrilled with the result. That includes Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Here’s what #12 had to say about the ending of GoT while speaking with reporters at Lambeau Field on Tuesday, May 21.

“If Bran, the three-eyed Raven, who is all about the health of the realm… Let’s think about what he did. He basically wanted the throne the whole time because he’s the one that told the Starks, knowing that Sansa would tell Tyrion, knowing that Tyrion would talk to Varys, knowing he’d scheme for Daenerys’ death, knowing that would piss her off, which led her to be the mad queen. So he, the entire time, kind of set this whole thing up? And at the end, he goes, ‘Oh no, I don’t want to be king.’ But why did I travel all this way to be here? No.”