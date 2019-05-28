MFD: 2 persons removed from house fire at 16th and Hadley, 1 dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Firefighters are on the scene of a fatal house fire at 16th and Hadley in Milwaukee.

Officials say they were dispatched to the scene shortly after 4:30 a.m. -- and had a report of people trapped inside.

Crews arrived on the scene -- and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor of the home. They were able to get two persons from a second floor balcony. One person was non-responsive, according to officials. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office now indicates it has been notified of one person deceased from this scene.

Officials say no firefighters were hurt in this incident.

Battalion Chief Joseph Hageman Jr. talked with reporters on the scene about the importance of smoke detectors in cases like this.

"Smoke detectors save lives, they activate once there is smoke in the building to alert you to get out immediately. Seconds can save lives," Hageman said.

The American Red Cross is on the scene to help those in need.