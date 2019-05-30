Paris wants a ‘Princess Diana Square’ at site of her death

May 30, 2019

Diana, Princess of Wales, waves to the crowd as she arrives at the Cité de la Villette in Paris on November 14, 1992 during a three-day visit in France. / AFP PHOTO / Pierre VERDY (Photo credit should read PIERRE VERDY/AFP/Getty Images)

PARIS — Paris City Hall wants to name a small plaza after Princess Diana, at the site of the 1997 car crash that killed the cherished British royal.

The site already holds a golden flame-shaped monument in her honor, adjacent to the Alma Tunnel where the accident occurred.

The plaza is currently named after opera singer Maria Callas. A city hall official said Thursday that the city council will vote next month on a measure to rename it after Diana. The city noted that Callas already has a nearby avenue named after her, and that the city wants to honor Diana for her humanitarian work.

The 36-year-old princess, her boyfriend and driver died after their Mercedes crashed into a concrete pillar in the tunnel.

