Father arrested for child abuse after investigation revealed severe injuries to twin sons

Posted 4:31 pm, June 2, 2019, by
Christopher May (PHOTO: Cape Coral Police Department)

Christopher May

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Florida father is facing child abuse charges after an investigation revealed severe injuries to his 2-month-old twin sons.

Police said Christopher May, 32, was arrested on two counts of aggravated child abuse.

According to police, on May 26, a detective was notified by the Department of Children and Families of a child abuse case. It was discovered that a 2-month old boy had suffered a severe skull fracture. The child was flown to a hospital, where it was learned that the child had also suffered fractured ribs and a fractured humerus, some of which appeared to be partially healed and occurring over time.

Based on these injuries, a medical evaluation was conducted on this child’s twin brother. The brother was also found to have suffered skull fractures, a broken femur, multiple fractured ribs and a broken tibia. This child was also flown to a hospital for care.

The investigation was ongoing.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.