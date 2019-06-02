× Father arrested for child abuse after investigation revealed severe injuries to twin sons

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Florida father is facing child abuse charges after an investigation revealed severe injuries to his 2-month-old twin sons.

Police said Christopher May, 32, was arrested on two counts of aggravated child abuse.

According to police, on May 26, a detective was notified by the Department of Children and Families of a child abuse case. It was discovered that a 2-month old boy had suffered a severe skull fracture. The child was flown to a hospital, where it was learned that the child had also suffered fractured ribs and a fractured humerus, some of which appeared to be partially healed and occurring over time.

Based on these injuries, a medical evaluation was conducted on this child’s twin brother. The brother was also found to have suffered skull fractures, a broken femur, multiple fractured ribs and a broken tibia. This child was also flown to a hospital for care.

The investigation was ongoing.