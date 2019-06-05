× Wisconsin State Fair to host job fair Saturday, June 8

WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair is right around the corner and on Saturday, June 8, they’re hosting a job fair to fill positions.

Positions that need to be filled are in admissions, agriculture, facility services, public safety and transportation.

WHO IS HIRING:

Admissions (Concert Ushers, Ticket Sellers and Ticket Takers)

Agriculture (Barn Laborers, Agriculture Parking Lot Attendants, Traffic Controllers)

Facility Services (Equipment Operators and Laborers)

Public Safety (must be 18+ for all roles, includes Event Support Staff and Public Safety Officers)

Transportation (Conductors, Courtesy Cart Drivers, Tram Drivers, Transit Lot Greeters)

The job fair will be held at the Exposition Center at Wisconsin State Fair Park, located at 8200 West Greenfield Avenue in West Allis.

Employees will be required to attend a paid orientation and be available to work all 11 days of the Fair. Applicants must be at least 16 years old. All applicants 18+ will need to pass a background check.

ATTENDEES SHOULD BRING THE FOLLOWING:

Proof of Eligibility to Work in the US (Documents for I-9 verification) i.e. Driver License/ID Card, Birth Certificate, School ID, etc.

Social Security Card (for payroll purposes)

A winning attitude and a smile!

For more information on the job fair on Saturday, June 8, CLICK HERE.

The Wisconsin State Fair, presented by U.S. Cellular, will take place Thursday, Aug. 1 – Sunday, Aug. 11. The fair offers a unique experience to all who attend and is an exceptional value with 30 FREE entertainment stages, exciting rides and games in SpinCity, thousands of animals, endless family activities, events, contests, vendors and culinary delights.

For more information on the fair, visit WiStateFair.com.