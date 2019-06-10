× ‘Great opportunity for our youth:’ McDonald’s to hire 700 in Milwaukee during busy summer season

MILWAUKEE — McDonald’s and its independent franchisees across Milwaukee are expecting to hire approximately 700 employees to serve customers during the busy summer season. Additionally, the company and its independent franchisees expect to hire more than 7,500 people throughout the state of Wisconsin this summer.

Officials held a press conference Monday morning, June 10 with Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett to talk about the summer hiring campaign.

“Thank you to McDonald’s and its independent franchisees for creating approximately 700 jobs in the City of Milwaukee this summer. Knowing these jobs are available for anyone to apply, they provide a particularly great opportunity for our youth. The timing is perfect as our young people get out of school for the summer,” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett in a news release.

The news release also offered information about the company’s education and career advising program, Archways to Opportunity.

Eligible after 90 days and 15 hours a week, employees have the chance to earn a high school diploma, receive $2,500 in upfront college tuition assistance, access to free education and career advising services and the opportunity to learn English as a second language.

According to the release, to date, McDonald’s has given out more than $1.1 million in tuition assistance and supported more than 580 restaurant workers in Wisconsin.

