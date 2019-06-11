Tiger Woods feeling much better as Pebble approaches

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — One reason for Tiger Woods’ less-than-great showing at the PGA Championship last month: “I was in rough shape,” he said.

Were you feeling stiff? Did you have a cold? “Yeah. All of the above,” he said.

He missed the cut last month at Bethpage, only a month after his comeback for the ages at the Masters.

But Woods says he’s feeling better this week as he prepares for Pebble Beach, where he won the U.S. Open by 15 shots back in 2000.

It’s a course that looks very much the same to him as it did 19 years ago.

“The golf ball’s going further than it did back in 2000, but I’m slower than I was in 2000,” he said. “I’m about the same distance. The golf course doesn’t play that much different for me. It’s a matter of putting the ball in the right spots.”