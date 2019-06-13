Mural of Muhammad Ali vandalized in Louisville, Kentucky

Posted 10:44 am, June 13, 2019, by

People walk past a mural of boxing legend Muhammad Ali (L), US President Abraham Lincoln (2L), Kentucky Fried Chicken founder Colonel Harland David Sanders (2R) and Triple Crown winner Secretariat June 6, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky. The family of late boxing legend Muhammad Ali and the city of Louisville on Monday prepared for his public funeral later this week, which organizers said "The Greatest" helped plan himself as a "last statement" to the world. / AFP / Brendan Smialowski

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A vandal has painted the words “racist,” ”antisemitic” and “homophobe” on a mural of boxing champ Muhammad Ali in Kentucky.

The words were painted in orange over Ali’s portion of the “Kentucky Rushmore” mural that features other icons from the state, including Abraham Lincoln.

The mural is on the other side of a building that houses a candy store. The Courier-Journal quotes an employee at the shop as saying he first noticed the graffiti Wednesday morning.

The vandalism came days after Louisville’s Ali Week, a celebration of the Kentucky native, who passed away in 2016.

The newspaper reports the words have since been painted over in white. It’s unclear whether police have identified a suspect.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.