People walk past a mural of boxing legend Muhammad Ali (L), US President Abraham Lincoln (2L), Kentucky Fried Chicken founder Colonel Harland David Sanders (2R) and Triple Crown winner Secretariat June 6, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky.
The family of late boxing legend Muhammad Ali and the city of Louisville on Monday prepared for his public funeral later this week, which organizers said "The Greatest" helped plan himself as a "last statement" to the world. / AFP / Brendan Smialowski
Mural of Muhammad Ali vandalized in Louisville, Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A vandal has painted the words “racist,” ”antisemitic” and “homophobe” on a mural of boxing champ Muhammad Ali in Kentucky.
The words were painted in orange over Ali’s portion of the “Kentucky Rushmore” mural that features other icons from the state, including Abraham Lincoln.
The mural is on the other side of a building that houses a candy store. The Courier-Journal quotes an employee at the shop as saying he first noticed the graffiti Wednesday morning.