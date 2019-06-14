× TMZ: Taylor Swift’s pro-LGBTQ song prompts increase in donations to GLAAD

LOS ANGELES — Taylor Swift‘s newest track is prompting something amazing. Her fans are stepping up to make donations to one of the biggest LGBTQ groups all thanks to a shout out.

Representatives at GLAAD, the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, tell TMZ they’ve seen an influx in donations overnight after Taylor dropped her new song, “You Need to Calm Down.”

The single is an anti-hate anthem that calls out anti-gay bullies, and includes the lyrics, “Why are you mad when you could be GLAAD?”

GLAAD recently started a fundraiser to support its LGBTQ advocacy work during Pride Month, setting a $1,300 goal as an homage to Taylor’s favorite number 13. TMZ says many of the donations flowing in are for $13.

The song is also prompting a flood of pro-LGBTQ posts on social media.

GLAAD executive Anthony Ramos is glad to have Taylor on their side. He says, “The fact she continues to use her platform and music to support the LGBTQ community and the Equality Act is a true sign of being an ally.”

Taylor made what GLAAD called a “very generous” donation earlier this month, and now her fans are following suit.