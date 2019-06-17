× All-Star race: Vote Brewers and receive free coffee, Chick-fil-A, and Bel-Air Cantina tacos

MILWAUKEE — Fans can continue to vote for their favorite Milwaukee Brewers to land a spot in the 2019 Major League Baseball All-Star Game until “The Primary” voting period ends at 3 p.m. CT on Friday, June 21. Currently, three members of the Crew are poised to advance to “The Starters Election” for the chance to start in the All-Star Game — outfielder Christian Yelich, second baseman Mike Moustakas, and catcher Yasmani Grandal.

According to a news release from the Brewers, fans who vote for the Crew have the opportunity to receive free Anodyne coffee, Chick-fil-A chicken sandwiches, and Bel-Air Cantina tacos.

Here are the details:

Tuesday, June 18 — Fans who stop by any freestanding Wisconsin Chick-fil-A location between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. and vote the maximum five times will receive a free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich. The Vote Brewers! headquarters will be at the Drexel Town Square location in Oak Creek (150 West Town Square Way), where Bernie Brewer and the Johnsonville Famous Racing Sausages will be on hand to support the cause from 12 to 1 p.m.

Wednesday, June 19 — You might not have to travel far to join the cause on this day, as the Crew is bringing the party to you! From 12 to 2 p.m. Bernie Brewer and the Johnsonville Famous Racing Sausages will rally in various locations downtown, handing out Vote Brewers! yard signs, leaflets, and Brewers promotional items.

Thursday, June 20 — If you miss out on Taco Tuesday, or just feel like eating tacos multiple times a week, come out to Bel-Air Cantina between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday. Fans who rally alongside Bernie Brewer and the Johnsonville Racing Sausages and vote the maximum five times will receive a voucher valid for one regular-priced taco or two $2 tacos!