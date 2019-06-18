× Franklin Walmart evacuated due to bomb threat; nothing suspicious found

FRANKLIN — The Walmart store near 27th and Rawson was evacuated Tuesday, June 18 due to a bomb threat.

Franklin police said around 3:45 p.m., a 911 call came in from Walmart management, who said they discovered an indication an explosive device might have been in the building.

After the building was evacuated, it was searched by police and officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office’s explosive detection K-9s.

No explosive devices were found, and the store reopened for business.