MILWAUKEE — A car hauler that crashed into concrete barriers on the side of I-94 has closed all northbound lanes near Rawson Avenue on Thursday, June 20.

The hauler appears to be fully loaded with vehicles.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is diverting drivers off the freeway northbound I-94 at Drexel Avenue.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.