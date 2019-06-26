Eric Trump says employee of Chicago cocktail bar spit on him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – An employee of a Chicago cocktail lounge was arrested by the Secret Service Tuesday for reportedly spitting at President Trump’s son, Eric Trump.

Eric Trump was with friends at the upscale cocktail lounge The Aviary in the 900 block of West Fullerton Marker around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses said a female employee said something that sounded anti-Trump and spit in Eric Trump’s face.

The secret service immediately handcuffed her and took her into custody.

Eric Trump declined to press charges and the woman was released.

Eric Trump spoke to Breitbart News after the incident. He called it "a disgusting act by someone who clearly has emotional problems."

Always love visiting ⁦@TrumpChicago⁩! It is one of the most beautiful buildings in the world! ⁦@TrumpHotels⁩ pic.twitter.com/vr60sbbb07 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) June 26, 2019