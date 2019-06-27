Looking for a way to help? Donate to the families of Officer John Hetland and Officer Kou Her

Boston College sports facility named to honor creator of ‘ice bucket challenge’

Posted 11:12 am, June 27, 2019, by

BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 1: Former Boston College Eagles baseball player and creator of the Ice Bucket Challenge Pete Frates takes part in pregame ceremonies honoring David Ortiz #34 of the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on October 1, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Blue Jays won 4-3. (Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)

BOSTON — Boston College says its new indoor baseball and softball training facility will be named after the alumnus who helped popularize the ice bucket challenge.

The college unveiled plans Wednesday for the Pete Frates (FRAY’-tees) Center during a ceremony attended by Frates and his family.

The 34-year-old Frates is a former Boston College baseball captain who in 2012 was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease.

He and his family helped the ice bucket challenge spread on social media in 2014. The challenge hundreds of millions of dollars for research into the degenerative disease that destroys nerve cells and has no cure.

Boston College Athletic Director Martin Jarmond says there’s no better person to name the facility after.

It is expected to open next year.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.