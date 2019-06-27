Gillette recalls packages of Venus disposable razors

BOSTON — Gillette is voluntarily recalling some of its razors because a misalignment of the blades pose a higher risk of cuts, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

According to the recall report, roughly 90,000 packages of Venus Simply3 disposable razors were sold in the United States and Canada.

The razors come in pink, purple, and yellow colors and were sold in two types of packages: a Venus Simply3 Disposable Razor 4-pack and a Daisy 12+1 Venus Simply3 Bonus Pack which included one free Venus Simply3 razor.

Venus Simply3” – 4 count pack razors

Lot numbers: 9003A17400 and 9007A17400

UPC: 047400315358

Daisy 12 + 1 Venus Simply3 razors

Lot number: 9009A17400

UPC:047400300712

The ten digit lot code can be found on the right or left side of the plastic package. The UPC number can be found inside the package adjacent to the bar code.

If you purchased the recalled razors, you should immediately stop using them and contact Gillette to receive a postage-paid return label to return them and a voucher for replacement.

Gillette can be reached at 800-362-1258.