Southeast Wisconsin hit hard by storms; trees downed, power knocked out

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN -- Thunderstorms rolled through southeast Wisconsin Thursday afternoon, June 27 -- downing trees and knocking out power in some areas. Waukesha County was hit hard with heavy rain and destructive winds.

"I feel lucky that nothing hit our house. No one was home. Nobody got hurt," said John Trongard, property damaged.

Carroll University canceled classes Thursday night due to severe storms. The school sent out an alert to students asking them to stay indoors. There was damage to both the Education Hall and Physical Therapy buildings. No injuries were reported.

Some more pictures of the damage in Waukesha County: pic.twitter.com/Iva4SO1nfx — Cassidy Williams (@CassidyWtv) June 28, 2019

Additionally, roughly 9,063 We Energies customers are without power Friday morning as a result of the storms. We energies says they are assessing the damage and assembling crews to respond.