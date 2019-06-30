‘It’s a community:’ 1st-ever Wisconsin Comic Con brings fans together

MILWAUKEE — It’s a wrap for the first Wisconsin Comic Convention. Some call it a “nerd mecca,” while others call it a “geek paradise.” With these popular events popping up all over the country, FOX6 News went to find out if fans will return next year.

“You see so many people of different ages here. From older to having their kids come here,” said Jaimie Kautzmann, Wisconsin Comic Convention.

“It feels like we’re at home,” said a con visitor.

Whatever you call it, just don’t say it’s lame.

“I mean, this is nerds, these are geeks, it’s a community,” said a con visitor.

Wisconsin Comic Con finally landed in Milwaukee to a warm reception.

“We do like to specify in comics because that’s our main love, but we do have a little bit of everything,” Kautzmann said.

From movie posters and collectors toys and gadgets, to something a little more out of this world.

“Think of a combination of ‘Dungeon and Dragons’ meets paintball, meets battle games like capture the flag,” said Joe Stebbins, con visitor.

Swarming between booths and side tables are “cosplayers,” as they’ve become to be known — people who dress up like their favorite comic characters. If you do it well enough, you become your own attraction.

“It’s a badge of honor, it’s all that stuff. Just come with your finest,” said a con visitor.

The convention, lasting just three days, seemed to draw lots of interested fans. However, those in attendance were quick to point out they were expecting a higher turnout.

“There were a little bit of growing pains I saw this year. It’s a first time thing and I understand that,” said a con visitor.

Event goers say they think attendance may have been negatively impacted by the fact it’s competing with Summerfest just down the road. They say they hope organizers keep that in mind if they hopefully bring it back next year.