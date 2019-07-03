Only clear bags permitted at Ariana Grande show in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Fans attending Ariana Grande’s concert at Fiserv Forum on Friday, July 5 must bring their belongings in a 100 percent clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bag. One bag is permitted per guest, and the maximum bag size is 12” x 6” x 12.”

All items must be individually placed in the clear bags; no belongings may be placed in additional bags within.

The clear bag policy at Grande’s show is requested by the tour. Fiserv Forum will not offer an on-site bag storage service.

Ariana Grande will perform in Milwaukee as part of her The Sweetener WorldTour.

The North American run, initially scheduled to wrap June 26, will now wrap July 13 to accommodate rescheduled dates in Milwaukee, Chicago, Columbus, Indianapolis, St. Louis, St. Paul, Denver and Salt Lake City that were initially scheduled for April 2019.

