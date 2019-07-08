× ‘Giannis MVP Celebration’ set for Sunday afternoon, July 14 at Fiserv Forum plaza

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks and Nike scheduled a public celebration of Giannis Antetokounmpo winning his first MVP award — Sunday afternoon, July 14 at Fiserv Forum.

According to a news release, the “Giannis MVP Celebration” was set to take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the plaza at Fiserv Forum, giving fans an opportunity to see Antetokounmpo presented with the MVP trophy and to check out his first signature shoe, the Nike Air Zoom Freak 1.

Antetokounmpo will be presented with the MVP trophy by Boys & Girls Club kids.

The event will also include appearances by the Bucks Entertainment Network, DJs — including a headliner to be announced before the event — and food and beverages throughout the plaza.

The House of Hoops Freakmobile will be on site for fans to purchase Antetokounmpo Nike merchandise, with a limited number of his signature shoes available for purchase. The Bucks Pro Shop inside Fiserv Forum will also be open during the event.

Fans planning to attend the Giannis MVP Celebration are encouraged to RSVP by CLICKING HERE.

Meanwhile, officials announced Giannis’ first signature shoe, the Nike Air Zoom Freak 1 was set to drop at DICK’S Sporting Goods beginning July 10. Below is more information about the shoe:

Color: Black/Black-White-Lucid Green

Black/Black-White-Lucid Green Price: $119.99 (Adult), $99.99 (youth)

$119.99 (Adult), $99.99 (youth) Availability: Youth & Adult

Youth & Adult Shoe Story: The Zoom Freak 1 is Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s first signature shoe. The design takes cues from his favorite signature line, the Kobe series and caters to the 6’11” forward’s unique game. The Zoom Freak 1 has the extra-responsive cushioning, forefoot lockdown, and multidirectional traction needed to complement the ‘Greek Freak’s’ freakishly athletic game. Ancient Greek Fret patterns heavily influenced the design for the primary logo featured on the tongue, an interlocking “G” and “A” that are meant to symbolize his journey, strength, and strong connection to his family. This simplistic black and white pair with green accents matches his Bucks uniform and is anything but simplistic in performance.