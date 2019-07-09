LEGO teams up with Harley-Davidson to create Fat Boy bike set

MILWAUKEE — LEGO and Harley-Davidson teamed up to make a replica of the iconic Fat Boy motorcycle.

Made from 1,023 pieces, the new Creator Expert LEGO motorcycle set comes with a Milwaukee-Eight engine with moving pistons, dual exhaust pipes, handlebar steering, moveable gearshift pedal and more.

The red and black LEGO bike stands about seven inches tall and 12 inches wide and retails for $100.

According to LEGO.com, the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Creator Expert kit will be available beginning Aug. 1.

There’s a new LEGO motorcycle in town… pic.twitter.com/T9v32QFOj7 — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) July 9, 2019