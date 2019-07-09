LEGO teams up with Harley-Davidson to create Fat Boy bike set

Posted 11:21 am, July 9, 2019, by , Updated at 11:29AM, July 9, 2019

MILWAUKEE — LEGO and Harley-Davidson teamed up to make a replica of the iconic Fat Boy motorcycle.

Made from 1,023 pieces, the new Creator Expert LEGO motorcycle set comes with a Milwaukee-Eight engine with moving pistons, dual exhaust pipes, handlebar steering, moveable gearshift pedal and more.

The red and black LEGO bike stands about seven inches tall and 12 inches wide and retails for $100.

According to LEGO.com, the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Creator Expert kit will be available beginning Aug. 1.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.