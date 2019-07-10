Video shows girl licking tongue depressor, putting it back at Florida doctor’s office

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A video posted to Facebook Tuesday, July 9 appeared to show a girl licking a tongue depressor before placing it back in a jar with the others at a Jacksonville, Florida area doctor’s office.

The video was originally recorded on Snapchat by the girl’s mother, according to WFOX. The mother said it was supposed to stay among friends, but someone shared it publicly on Facebook. She said she was receiving death threats and regrets the incident, saying she “wasn’t thinking.”

The video showed a hand touching the inside of the canister holding the tongue depressors, with fingers twirling against multiple depressors.

Another hand was then seen removing one depressor from the container. Then, a girl was shown licking the entirety of the depressor before reinserting it into the container.

A banner on the video reportedly read, “Don’t tell me how to live my life.”

Meanwhile, a piece of paper above the canister read, “Please do not touch medical supplies! Thank you.”

Another portion of the video showed three other children in the office with the caption, “When you are running late af, this is how I’m gonna let my kids act,” WFOX reported.

The news station decided not to identify the doctor’s office, but officials said they threw away the tongue depressors and re-sanitized the facility. Those at the office were performing an internal investigation and requested that law enforcement get involved as well.