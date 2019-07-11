× Cake designed, baked by Roundy’s bakers to celebrate Bastille Days

MILWAUKEE — The bakers at Roundy’s have outdone themselves in their effort to celebrate Bastille Days in downtown Milwaukee.

A team of bakers spent the last two-and-a-half days creating a massive cake for the festival. It was designed to mirror the brochure for this year’s Bastille Days.

The cake itself is a yellow cake — and it’s covered in custom-made, Chicago butter cream. The bakers themselves had to decorate the pyramid-shaped cake in a cooler on Wednesday because it was so humid outside.

Metro Market planned to give away pieces of cake to the first persons at the festival on Thursday.