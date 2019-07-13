× Lucky the dog, severely abused in Iraq, takes part in meet and greet after surgery

MENOMONEE FALLS — A very “lucky” dog got some VIP treatment Saturday, July 13 in Menomonee Falls.

“Oh my God. She is so precious. We have all been waiting for you, sweet girl,” said a fan.

Lucky the dog got to meet her fans for the first time since her rescue from Iraq by the Pewaukee group Operation Bring Animals Home, and subsequent surgery.

FOX6 News told you about Lucky after her rescue. The 1-year-old shepherd mix was abused and neglected, leaving her unable to use her two front arms.

She’s doing much better now, but on Saturday, she was still trying to get used to her custom-made cart to help her get around.

“Currently, she kind of moves around like a seal, so if we can get her into this cart, she can be upright, like a normal dog — but she’s, other than that, medically, she’s doing great,” said Helen Summerfield-Brown with Operation Bring Animals Home.

Lucky’s rescue was made possible thanks to all the volunteers that helped raise thousands in donations to fly her to Wisconsin.

The meet and greet was part of a fundraiser for Operation Bring Animals Home — held at Burn Bootcamp in the Applewood Mall Shopping Center in Menomonee Falls. It was an effort to support the all-volunteer team that helps animals like Lucky.

