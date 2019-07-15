Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett speaks at National Disability Voter Registration Week

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Election Commission, the Wisconsin Disability Vote Coalition, IndependenceFirst, the League of Women Voters of Milwaukee County, Disability Rights Wisconsin, and Mayor Tom Barrett on Monday, July 15 discussed voter registration and accessible voting.

This, as July 15 -19 marks National Disability Voter Registration Week.

During the event, different avenues for voters of all abilities to cast their ballot was highlighted.

For information on National Disability Voter Registration Week in Wisconsin, visit http://disabilityvote.org.