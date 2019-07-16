Free ‘Beat the Heat’ open skate to be held at MSOE’s Kern Center Ice Arena on Friday

Posted 1:49 pm, July 16, 2019, by , Updated at 01:50PM, July 16, 2019

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) it pitching in to help you beat the heat this week.

With temperatures soaring well into the 90s, MSOE is hosting a free “Beat the Heat” open stake event on Friday, July 19 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The free skate is free for all ages to cool off in the 50°F ice arena inside the Kern Center (1245 N. Broadway, Milwaukee).

Skaters may bring their own ice skates or rent a pair for free. IMPORTANT: There is a limited number of youth skates available.

