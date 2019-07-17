Heat advisory issued for all of SE Wisconsin from noon Thursday to 11 p.m. Friday

You can book an overnight stay in the Wienermobile

Posted 12:37 pm, July 17, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — To relish this year’s National Hot Dog Day, Oscar Mayer is offering hot dog superfans a chance to book a stay overnight in the iconic Wienermobile.

According to AirBNB, the 27-foot-long Wienermobile has one bedroom, one bathroom and can accommodate two guests. Those who book a stay will receive a hot dog-inspired welcome kit and take home an Oscar Mayer roller grill.

We should mention there’s also a mini fridge stocked with Oscar Mayer hot dogs and all the Chicago-style hot dog essentials. Yes!

Starting Wednesday, July 24 wiener fans can book one-night stays on August 1, 2 and 3 while the hot dog car is parked in Chicago. The booking dates conveniently fall in line with Lollapalooza, an annual music festival taking place in Chicago that weekend.

For more information on the AirBNB Wienermobile listing, CLICK HERE.

