You can book an overnight stay in the Wienermobile

MILWAUKEE — To relish this year’s National Hot Dog Day, Oscar Mayer is offering hot dog superfans a chance to book a stay overnight in the iconic Wienermobile.

According to AirBNB, the 27-foot-long Wienermobile has one bedroom, one bathroom and can accommodate two guests. Those who book a stay will receive a hot dog-inspired welcome kit and take home an Oscar Mayer roller grill.

You know we had to go big for #NationalHotDogDay! So, we turned America’s favorite 🌭 on wheels into a place to rest your head. Set a reminder for next Wednesday, when booking opens on @Airbnb and become one of the first guests in the @Wienermobile! 👏 https://t.co/wZEyAULdk5 pic.twitter.com/EkfZBAfoiz — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) July 17, 2019

We should mention there’s also a mini fridge stocked with Oscar Mayer hot dogs and all the Chicago-style hot dog essentials. Yes!

Starting Wednesday, July 24 wiener fans can book one-night stays on August 1, 2 and 3 while the hot dog car is parked in Chicago. The booking dates conveniently fall in line with Lollapalooza, an annual music festival taking place in Chicago that weekend.

