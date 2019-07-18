× Fire damages home in Village of Bristol, cause under investigation

KENSOHA COUNTY — Firefighters on Thursday, July 18 responded to the scene a house fire near 101st Street and 192nd Avenue in the Village of Bristol. The call came in around 11:15 a.m.

Initial reports advised flames could be seen from outside of the home.The fire was extinguished and the investigation was ongoing.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.

Multiple fire departments from the area responded to this incident, including departments from the Village of Bristol, Village of Salem Lakes, Village of Somers, Village of Pleasant Prairie, Village of Twin Lakes, Village of Antioch, City of Kenosha, Town of Paris, Town of Randall, and Newport Township.