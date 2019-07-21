× 2 dead, 2 injured after violent crash near 91st and Good Hope

MILWAUKEE — Two people are dead and two people were injured after a violent car crash near 91st and Good Hope late night Saturday, July 20.

According to officials, police were called to the scene of the crash around 11:39 p.m. Two cars were involved. One person was dead at the scene, and another was transported to Froedtert Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries. The two deceased victims were from the same vehicle.

Two other victims from the second vehicle involved in the crash were transported to a nearby hospital. One victim has been released, and the other is still recovering.

Officers believe one car was struck by another running a red light. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office was also called to the scene.