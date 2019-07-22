BODY OF PROOF - "Talking Heads" - When a severed hand and foot turn up in a back alley, Megan and her team must literally piece the victim back together. Meanwhile, Megan's daughter, Lacey, gets her mother's reluctant permission to visit her at the office and film her at work as part of a video essay for Social Studies class. What Lacey learns in the process profoundly changes her view of her mother, on "Body of Proof," TUESDAY, APRIL 12 (10:01-11:00 p.m., ET) on the Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network. (Photo by Claire Folger/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)SONJA SOHN
Actress who played detective on ‘The Wire’ charged with drug possession
MANTEO, N.C. — Actress Sonja Sohn, who played a detective in the HBO series “The Wire,” is facing charges of felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The sheriff’s office in Dare County, North Carolina, says Sohn, whose legal name is Sonja Plack, was arrested after midnight Sunday in Manteo on the Outer Banks.
Authorities say it happened after a traffic stop. Sohn was a passenger in the vehicle. The sheriff’s office says a K-9 detected the smell of drugs, and a purse with cocaine and drug paraphernalia was found after a search.
Bail was set at $1,500 for the 55-year-old actress, and she was released from the county detention center. An arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.
Sohn also has had roles in TV series including “The Chi,” and “The Originals.”