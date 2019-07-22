‘Take it EZ Milwaukee:’ City leaders announce new campaign tackling reckless driving

MILWAUKEE — City of Milwaukee leaders announced Monday, July 22 a new pilot program to reduce reckless driving in the city.

Officials say “Operation Take it EZ Milwaukee” will leverage police resources and private donations to target eckless driving at four city intersections: N. 60th St. and W. Capitol Dr.; N. 27th St. and W. Center St./W. Fond du Lac Ave.; S. Cesar Chavez Dr. and W. Greenfield Ave./W. Muskego Ave.; and S. 35th St. and W. National Ave.

“This pilot project will stretch over three months and will focus on four intersections that have been hotspots for reckless driving and red light running,” Alderman Donovan said. “The project will include a public information campaign and will also involve members of the community, including neighborhood groups, associations and youth organizations.”

City leaders to announce a new pilot program to reduce reckless driving called “take it EZ Milwaukee” @fox6now @fox6wakeup pic.twitter.com/ILXQm3xP69 — Amy DuPont (@AmyDuPontFox6) July 22, 2019