Actor Rutger Hauer, of ‘Blade Runner’ fame, has died at 75

Posted 1:00 pm, July 24, 2019, by , Updated at 01:03PM, July 24, 2019

US actor Rutger Hauer poses during the photocall of the movie "Sights of Death" directed by Italian Alessandro Capone on January 23, 2014 in Rome. AFP PHOTO / TIZIANA FABI

NEW YORK — Dutch film actor Rutger Hauer, who specialized in menacing roles, including a memorable turn as a murderous android in “Blade Runner” opposite Harrison Ford, has died. He was 75.

Hauer’s agent, Steve Kenis, says the actor died July 19 at his home in the Netherlands.

Hauer’s roles included a terrorist in “Nighthawks” with Sylvester Stallone, a former CEO of Wayne Enterprises in “Batman Begins,” and he was in the big-budget 1985 fantasy “Ladyhawke.” He won a supporting-actor Golden Globe award in 1988 for “Escape from Sobibor.”

In “Blade Runner,” he played the murderous replicant Roy Batty on a desperate quest to prolong his artificially shortened life in post-apocalyptic, 21st-century Los Angeles.

LOCARNO, SWITZERLAND – AUGUST 16: (EDITOR NOTES this image has been processed in black and white version) Rutger Hauer attends the Palmares Photocall during 67th Locarno Film Festival August 16, 2014 in Locarno, Switzerland. (Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)

