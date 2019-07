AUSTRALIA — Australian officers said they found more than $1 million worth of liquid methamphetamine in snow globes shipped from Canada, according to WKYC.

The Australian Border Force said 15 snow globes were examined to determine the liquid inside them was meth.

No further details were given about the origins of the globes or if any arrests had been made.

We’re continuing to shake up the illicit drug trade: Officers find more than $1 million worth of liquid meth concealed in snow globes. For more: https://t.co/7MIUx5zXef pic.twitter.com/iYZKOfs9Xn — ABF (@AusBorderForce) July 24, 2019