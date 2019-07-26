× Green Bay Packers sign RB Corey Grant, DL Olive Sagapolu

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have signed RB Corey Grant and DL Olive Sagapolu and released DL Eric Cotton.

Grant, a 5-foot-9, 203-pound fifth-year player out of Auburn University, was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015. He played in 38 regular-season games with two starts in four seasons with the Jaguars, recording 454 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 81 attempts (5.6 avg.) while hauling in 18 passes for 156 yards (8.7 avg.) and a TD. Grant also returned 41 kickoffs for 967 yards (23.6 avg.). He will wear No. 35 for the Packers.

Sagapolu is a 6-foot-2, 331-pound rookie out of the University of Wisconsin. In four seasons with the Badgers, he played in 44 games with 26 starts and registered 61 tackles (31 solo), 10 tackles for a loss, six sacks, an interception, a pass defensed and a fumble recovery. Sagapolu was part of a senior class that went 42-12 (.778), including a 27-8 (.771) mark in Big Ten play and a 4-0 record in bowl games. He will wear No. 67 for the Packers.

Cotton spent the final two weeks of last season on Green Bay’s practice squad and re-signed on Dec. 31, 2018.