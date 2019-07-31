× 1 dead, 2 critically injured following 3-vehicle crash in Dodge County, driver arrested

DODGE COUNTY — One person is dead and two others were critically injured following a crash in Dodge County on Tuesday night, July 30. It happened around 6:30 p.m. on County Road E, east of STH 26 near the Town of Horicon.

When crews arrived on scene, it was determined that the crash involved three vehicles.

Officials say a Chrysler had crossed the center line, striking a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox. The Chrysler then struck a 2007 Ford Focus, which

had been behind the Chevrolet.

The operator of the Chrysler was medically flown from the scene with critical injuries. The operator of the Chevrolet was treated and released.

The Ford Focus contained four occupants. The driver was critically injured and was medically flown, the front seat passenger was killed, and two occupants in the rear were transported and treated at a local hospital.

The Dodge County Sheriffs Office requested the Wisconsin State Patrol to complete the crash investigation and a crash reconstruction. The operator of the Chrysler had been arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant by the Dodge County Sheriffs Department, with blood sample testing pending.

The Wisconsin State Patrol will be the lead investigative agency for this case. At this time, no names are being released pending notification to family members.