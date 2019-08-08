Sex offender convicted of incest cut off GPS monitor, could be on the run in Milwaukee area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY -- A search continued Thursday, Aug. 8 for a convicted sex offender just released from prison and already on the run from law enforcement in Washington County.

Officials said Brandon King, 31, cut off his GPS monitoring device on Tuesday, Aug. 6, the day he was released. Even more concerning, officials said even though he served his entire 14-year prison sentence, King was classified as someone who has the potential to commit another crime.

"It makes you think twice about people walking around," said Jessie John, parent in West Bend.

On the lookout for bargains at West Bend's Maxwell Street Days on Thursday, John was also watching for any suspicious behavior. She received an alert about King.

"It came through on my phone as a warning," said John. "I shared it all over social media myself, because I have a 6-year-old daughter."

Sheriff's officials said King fled his halfway house in the Town of Jackson, and he then cut off his GPS bracelet in West Bend.

"The public is clearly in danger," said Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis.

Sheriff Schulteis said King absconded just hours after being released from prison.

"In 2005, he was convicted of incest with a child, and forcing a minor to view or listen to sexual activity," said Sheriff Schulteis.

Sheriff Schulteis said he feared King's disturbing past would catch up with him again.

"Upon his initial release, we were told that this offender had the potential to re-offend,"s aid Schulteis. "Not every sex offender has that tag on them."

Believing he may be headed to the Milwaukee area, Schulteis urged people across all of southeast Wisconsin to take extra precautions until King is captured.

"He's going to be caught," said Schulteis. "It's only a matter of time. They always are. What I'm concerned about is that window between now and when he's taken into custody."

King was supposed to be on extended supervision until 2028. He's facing more criminal charges in connection to his disappearance.

Officials described King as a male, black, standing 5’9″ tall, weighing 250 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair.

If you have any information his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 262-335-4378.

