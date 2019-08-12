Alanis Morissette announces birth of son, Winter Mercy

Canadian musician Alanis Morissette performs on stage with her band during Kaaboo Texas music festival at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on May 10, 2019. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP)

LOS ANGELES — The Morissette-Treadway house has a new addition: singer Alanis Morissette has given birth to her third child, a son.

The Grammy winner announced the arrival of her son, Winter Mercy, on Instagram on Monday. The post included a black-and-white photo of the boy snuggled peacefully in a blanket.

The newborn is Morissette’s third child with her husband, rapper Mario Treadway. The couple has another son, 8-year-old Ever Imrie, and a 2-year-old daughter, Onyx Solace.

The 45-year-old singer-songwriter first revealed her pregnancy on Instagram in March.

