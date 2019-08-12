Wrecking ball starts demolition of McCormick Hall on campus of Marquette University

MILWAUKEE — A wrecking ball began on Monday morning, Aug. 12 the process of knocking down the shell of McCormick Hall on the campus of Marquette University.

Demolition of the residence hall began in May. The hall house 725 beds and is now more than 50 years old.

McCormick Hall is set to be replaced by a $96 million project that will include two connected residence halls. The co-ed residence halls will have approximately 375 beds each and be connected through the ground floor by dining and campus community space. The 750-bed project is designed to accommodate freshman and sophomore undergraduate students.

The McCormick Hall demolition is expected to be complete some time in November.