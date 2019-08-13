LIVE: President Trump delivers remarks on energy, manufacturing in Pittsburgh

Liam Hemsworth wishes Miley Cyrus ‘nothing but health’

Posted 10:54 am, August 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:56AM, August 13, 2019

Miley Cyrus (R) and Liam Hemsworth arrive for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute. The Gala's 2019 theme is Camp: Notes on Fashion" inspired by Susan Sontag's 1964 essay "Notes on Camp". (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

LOS ANGELES — Miley Cyrus’ husband is wishing her “nothing but health and happiness” days after a representative for Cyrus announced their separation.

Actor Liam Hemsworth posted on Instagram on Monday confirming the pair’s separation and saying he won’t be making comments to “any journalists or media outlets.”

A representative for Cyrus said they decided a break was best while they focus on “themselves and careers” after less than a year of marriage.

Hemsworth, who starred in “The Hunger Games” films, and Cyrus have dated on and off for more than a decade. They married in December.

The representative said the pair will remain “dedicated parents to all of their animals they share.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.