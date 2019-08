× Man shot Taco Bell employee after he was asked to pull forward in drive-thru

OKLAHOMA CITY — A verbal altercation between a customer and employee at a northwest Oklahoma City Taco Bell landed the employee in the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Authorities said they were called to the Taco Bell around 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.

An employee asked a customer to pull forward in the drive-thru. The customer argued, but eventually pulled forward. Upon doing so, he pulled out a gun and shot the employee.

The employee was taken to the hospital, and was treated and released.

Authorities were searching for the shooter.