Hazardous materials team checks out 'suspicious package' at Congregation Shalom in Fox Point

FOX POINT — North Shore Fire and Rescue along with the Milwaukee Fire Department’s Hazardous Materials Team were dispatched to Fox Point for a call near Santa Monica Boulevard and Calumet Road Monday, Aug. 19, shortly after noon.

Officials said the response involved a suspicious package.

Officials with Congregation Shalom Milwaukee posted the following message on Facebook:

“Dear Congregants, At least two local synagogues are currently investigating suspicious packages that were received. One of which is Congregation Shalom. Law enforcement has been notified and is on the scene at both locations. This is an ongoing incident and we will notify you of any changes. Until further notice is given, all ritual and educational programming at the synagogue is cancelled. Please do not approach the building.”