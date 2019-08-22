Peppa Pig to get new owner: GI Joe maker Hasbro

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 31: Children pose with Peppa Pig during GOOD+ Foundation's 2018 NY Bash sponsored by Hearst on May 31, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Good Plus Foundation)

NEW YORK — Hasbro is going whole hog on Peppa Pig.

The maker of Monopoly and GI Joe will pay about $4 billion to buy Entertainment One Ltd., a British entertainment company that produces “Peppa Pig,” ”PJ Masks” and other animated shows for preschoolers.

“Peppa Pig,” which stars a pink cartoon pig with a British accent, airs worldwide and is translated into over 40 languages.

Hasbro Inc., based in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, says the deal will help it turn more of its toy brands into shows or movies. Many of its brands, including My Little Pony and Transformers, already appear in TV shows and movies.

The deal is expected to close before the end of the year.

