VW recalls 679K cars in US to fix potential rollaway problem

DETROIT — Volkswagen is recalling about 679,000 cars in the U. S. to fix a problem that could let the cars roll away unexpectedly.

The recall covers certain 2011 through 2018 Jettas; 2015 through 2019 GTIs; 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019 Golfs; 2012 through 2019 Beetles and Beetle Convertibles; and 2017 through 2019 Golf SportWagens. All have automatic transmissions, manual hand brakes and keyless entry.

VW says silicate can build up on a shift lever switch, allowing the key to be removed if the lever isn’t in park. That could let the cars roll off unexpectedly.

Dealers will add a switch and circuit board to fix the problem. The recall starts on Oct. 11.

A VW spokesman says he’s not aware of any crashes or injuries due to the problem.

