Group walks from Green Bay to Milwaukee to support veterans

MILWAUKEE — After 140 miles of walking along the shore of Lake Michigan, four St. Norbert college students reached their destination in Milwaukee on Saturday, Aug. 24.

It was the fourth annual “For Them 140-mile Ruck March” to raise money and awareness for American veterans.

Their journey started on Sunday, Aug. 18 setting off from the veterans memorial outside Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

They carried as much as 50 pounds of gear on their back.

The group reached the end on Saturday, and had a picnic in Milwaukee’s Veterans Park.

“We had a lot of low points when we were on country roads all by ourselves, no cars driving by. We just had to focus and we really had to carry each other but that’s why we do it. One-hundred-and-forty miles is nothing if it means that one other veteran knows there is someone out there and there is help that can be given,” said Kellen Witty, 140-Mile Ruck March.

Their goal was to raise $20,000. All the proceeds will benefit Wisconsin’s veterans.