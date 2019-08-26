× 7 women sue Heart Breakers strip club in West Allis for using images without permission

WEST ALLIS — Seven women filed a lawsuit against Heart Breakers strip club in West Allis.

The women, from across the country, and one from the United Kingdom, claimed Milwaukee Entertainment LLC. used their images and likeness without their permission in various advertisements, including on social media.

The lawsuit claimed violations of the Lanham Act, false endorsement, unfair competition, and false advertisement.

The defendants were seeking damages, attorney’s fees, and other relief in an undetermined amount.

They also demanded the active links be removed.

FOX6 News reached out to management, who were unavailable Monday night.