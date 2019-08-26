A mural by British artist Banksy, depicting a workman chipping away at one of the stars on a European Union (EU) themed flag, is pictured in Dover, south east England on January 7, 2019. - Britain's battle over Brexit resumes Monday when parliament returns from its Christmas break to debate and -- most likely -- defeat Prime Minister Theresa May's unpopular EU divorce deal. The government did a trial run of a plan to deal with any possible traffic congestion caused by Brexit into the Channel port of Dover. Dover handles most of Britain's trade with Europe and is expected to get quickly plugged up if no customs arrangements are made. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)
Banksy’s Brexit mural disappears from wall in seaside port
A mural by British artist Banksy, depicting a workman chipping away at one of the stars on a European Union (EU) themed flag, is pictured in Dover, south east England on January 7, 2019. - Britain's battle over Brexit resumes Monday when parliament returns from its Christmas break to debate and -- most likely -- defeat Prime Minister Theresa May's unpopular EU divorce deal. The government did a trial run of a plan to deal with any possible traffic congestion caused by Brexit into the Channel port of Dover. Dover handles most of Britain's trade with Europe and is expected to get quickly plugged up if no customs arrangements are made. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)
LONDON — A Brexit mural by celebrated street artist Banksy appears to have been painted over.
The side of a building that had borne a famous painting of a worker chipping away one of the golden stars from the European Union’s flag — symbolizing Britain’s impending exit from the bloc — was covered in white paint Monday. Scaffolding had been erected over the weekend at the building in the southern British port city of Dover.
It was unclear what exactly had happened to the mural. The Godden Gaming Organization, which owns the building, previously said it was exploring options to remove, maintain or sell the artwork.
Emails to a Banksy representative and to Dover’s local council seeking clarification about the fate of the artwork went unanswered Monday, a national holiday in Britain.
A mural by British artist Banksy, depicting a workman chipping away at one of the stars on a European Union (EU) themed flag, is pictured in Dover, south east England on January 7, 2019. – Britain’s battle over Brexit resumes Monday when parliament returns from its Christmas break to debate and — most likely — defeat Prime Minister Theresa May’s unpopular EU divorce deal. The government did a trial run of a plan to deal with any possible traffic congestion caused by Brexit into the Channel port of Dover. Dover handles most of Britain’s trade with Europe and is expected to get quickly plugged up if no customs arrangements are made. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
Local lawmaker Charlie Elphicke said in a tweet that he is, “Very disappointed by the disappearance of the Dover Banksy. A culturally iconic statement on our times.”