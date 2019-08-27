Giannis Antetokounmpo releasing new Nike Air Zoom Freak 1 colorway dedicated to his late father

MILWAUKEE — Exciting news for Giannis Antetokounmpo freaks: the Milwaukee Bucks star is dropping a new colorway of his first-ever signature shoe, the Nike Air Zoom Freak 1!

The new colorway, “Roses”, will debut at Dick’s Sporting Goods on Aug. 30. The shoe will be available in youth and adult sizes both in-store and online.

The color palate for the shoe includes white, metallic gold and university red. The shoe will retail for $119.99 (adult) and $99.99 (youth).

The “Roses” theme honors Antetokounmpo’s late father, Charles. The reversed swoosh on the mid-sole is colored gold, while special attention has been applied to the outsole with rose-patterned grooves and text that reads “I am my father’s legacy.”

You can check out the Dick’s Sporting Goods shoe release website HERE!