× Single-game tickets for 2019-20 Milwaukee Bucks season go on sale Sept. 6

MILWAUKEE –Single-game tickets for all 41 regular season home games for the Milwaukee Bucks 2019-20 season will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m.

Single-game tickets can be purchased at the Fiserv Forum Ticket Office (1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.) or at www.bucks.com/single.

Due to an increase in Bucks season ticket sales, only a limited number of single-game tickets are available for the 2019-20 season. To avoid missing out on any of the regular season action, fans are encouraged to buy tickets now. Those interested in securing single-game tickets ahead of the general public can register for an exclusive presale at www.bucks.com/single.

Key home games to note for this season include:

The 2019-20 home opener against the Miami Heat on Saturday, Oct. 26

A matchup against the Bucks’ Eastern Conference Finals opponent from last season and defending NBA-champion Toronto Raptors on Saturday, Nov. 2

A game against the reigning Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, Dec. 6

The lone visit from LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, Dec. 19

A New Year’s Day matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, Jan. 1

An Eastern Conference showdown against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, Feb. 22

Full season and half season ticket memberships, along with 10-game ticket plans, are still available for purchase. For more information, visit www.bucks.com/tickets.