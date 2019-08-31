× ‘Fantastic turnout:’ Milwaukee Rally celebrates all things Harley-Davidson over Labor Day weekend

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Rally, a five-day celebration of all things Harley-Davidson was in full swing Saturday, Aug. 31 — taking place at four locations — featuring music, food, custom bike shows, and demo rides.

Harley-Davidson officials said everything was going as planned.

“Fantastic turnout,” said Tim McCormick with Harley-Davidson. “The weather has been very, very good to us. Mother Nature has been kind. I think everybody has been having a good time rolling on down to the museum campus and checking out all the acres of activities we have here.”

The H-D Museum, where Harley-Davidson history and custom culture come to life, served as the central rally point during the celebration.

Below is a listing of events taking place during the Labor Day weekend event:

Thursday, Aug. 29 – Sunday, Sept. 1

• Entertainment: A variety of national, regional, and local live music provided throughout the weekend on two stages.

• Custom Culture Artisans: Check out the hand-crafted leathers, designer apparel, paintings, drawings, and motorcycle parts art offered by hand-selected artisans.

• Pinstriping: Custom pinstriping available by professional artists to customize your ride.

• Live Tattoos: The ultimate souvenir, professional tattoo artists will be on hand to add permanent ink to your experience.

• Stunt Shows: Experience the thrill as top motorcycle stunt performers show you what not to do as they tear up the pavement.

• The Shed Photo Opportunities: Take a photo in front of a replica of the iconic Shed, the place where our story began in 1903.

• Museum H.O.G. Pin: H.O.G. Members make sure to stop by to pick up your 2019 Museum H.O.G. Pin.

• H-D Museum Archives and Tours: Within the walls of the H-D Museum you will find motorcycles and artifacts that tell the story of the Motor Company’s rich history and heritage. Every gallery and exhibit offers an astonishing testimony to the legendary bikes, the people who built them and, of course, every individual who ever felt the powerful rumble on a long stretch of road.

• Demos: Thursday & Friday from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Throw a leg over a motorcycle to experience the fun and freedom that only a Harley-Davidson can deliver.

• Merchandise and Collectibles in The Shop: The only place to find unique H-D Museum merchandise, plus check out the H-D Originals Collection – reproductions from the H-D Museum Archives.

• Food & Beverage: Visit MOTOR Bar & Restaurant and CAN ROOM along with various outside concessions, Budweiser® and local craft beer tents and Bulleit Bourbon cocktails open throughout the weekend.

Sunday, Sept. 1

Annual Harley-Davidson Museum Custom Bike Show

The 2019 Milwaukee Rally was scheduled to run through Labor Day.