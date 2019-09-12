Sneak peek into ‘China Lights: The Treasures of China’

HALES CORNERS — China Lights has returned to southeast Wisconsin for another year. Boerner Botanical Gardens will glow with China Lights: The Treasures of China from Sept. 13 through Oct. 20.

Thursday, FOX6 News got a sneak peek of the popular event.

The show features 40 larger-than-life sculptural lantern displays that illuminate the nine-acre gardens.

New pieces to check out this year: Great Wall of China, Qing dynasty warriors, and Temple of Heaven.

Returning light displays is the swing and dragon, who now has two offspring!

Boerner Botanical Gardens is located at 9400 Boerner Drive in Hales Corners.

China Lights runs Tuesdays through Sundays, from 5:30 p.m. –10 p.m.

Admission rates

Child or Senior, age 5-17 or 60+, $12

Adult, age 18-59, $20

VIP, includes early entry (5 p.m.), souvenir, tour (5:15 p.m.), parade participation (6:15 p.m.), VIP show seating, mobile guide, $30

Season Pass, $50

Mobile Guide, requires cellphone for use, provides a cultural perspective on displays. $5 on-site.

Same-Day Return, visit the Botanical Gardens during the day, show your admission wristband at the outdoor box office before 4 p.m. for a ticket to return for $10

CLICK HERE to view a map of the parking lots available to China Lights visitors. For more information, visit chinalights.org.